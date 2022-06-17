Mets pitcher Megill out a month, Escobar back from hospital

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Tylor Megill won’t throw for four weeks because of a strained right shoulder while infielder Eduardo Escobar rejoined the team after having hospital tests for an unspecified “non-workplace event.” Megill was put on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after he started against Milwaukee. The NL East leaders already had aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out with injuries. New York manager Buck Showalter said Escobar was available off the bench for the series opener against Miami and likely would be back in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. Showalter said he couldn’t discuss the symptoms that sent Escobar to the hospital with or any potential diagnosis. There were multiple reports that Escobar had issues with his vision and dizziness.