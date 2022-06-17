Mariners’ Ray loses no-hitter on grounder off his own glove

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels when he let a ground ball bounce off his glove. Max Stassi hit a high chopper toward the mound that went right over Ray’s head. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner didn’t jump, and the ball skipped off the top of his glove, giving Stassi time to beat out an infield single. Ray immediately looked toward the outfield scoreboard to see the ruling from the official scorer. He smiled when Stassi was awarded a hit. Ray had retired 18 straight hitters.