Kremer, Orioles win 1-0, hand Rays 4th straight loss

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and rookie Adley Rutschman singled home the game’s only run in the seventh as the Baltimore Orioles handed the Tampa Bay Rays their fourth straight loss, 1-0. Kremer allowed five hits and matched the six scoreless frames thrown by Tampa Bay’s Shane Baz. Then Ryan Mountcastle hit a one-out double off Calvin Faucher and Rutschman followed with a single to center. It was just the fourth RBI in 23 games for the highly touted catching prospect, who hit his first home run two days earlier at Toronto.