Dest out of US World Cup qualifiers, replaced by Bello

CHICAGO (AP) — Sergiño Dest will miss the United States’ last three World Cup qualifiers after injuring his left hamstring and was replaced on the roster by left back George Bello. Dest, the top American choice at right back, was hurt Thursday during Barcelona’s Europa League win at Turkey’s Galatasary. His injury left DeAndre Yedlin and Reggie Cannon as the top picks to start at right back in next Thursday’s match at Mexico. The U.S. then hosts Panama on March 27 and finishes qualifying at Costa Rica three days later. Bello transferred in January from Atlanta to Germany’s Arminia Bielefeld.