Rodón, Junis aim to keep up Giants’ winning tradition

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón and right-hander Jakob Junis had a lot of reasons for signing with the San Franicisco Giants. There was the team’s winning tradition, a record-breaking season last year, the West Coast location and the club’s positive reputation for working with pitchers. The arrival of the pair came after the Giants re-signed Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood and added Alex Cobb in the aftermath of Kevin Gausman’s departure to the Blue Jays.