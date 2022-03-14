Donaldson and Cole meet for first time as Yankees’ teammates

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Donaldson called out new teammate Gerrit Cole last season for using unauthorized grip aides but both now say they are united on bringing the New York Yankees their first World Series title since 2009. The Yankees acquired Donaldson, a former AL MVP, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela. Donaldson suggested last June that the Cole, the Yankees ace, had been trying to hide the use of the grip aides. The pair met with New York manager Aaron Boone before the Yankees’ first workout Monday.