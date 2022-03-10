Sabres beat Golden Knights 3-1 in Eichel’s return to Buffalo

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson stopped 30 shots to win his 300th career game, and Buffalo defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in a game former Sabres captain Jack Eichel was mostly booed in his first visit to his former home. Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 3:44 remaining. And charging up Sabres fans even further was Buffalo’s opening goal being scored by Peyton Krebs, and Alex Tuch sealing the win by scoring into an empty net with 36 seconds remaining. Both players were acquired in the trade that sent Eichel to Vegas on Nov. 4. Ben Hutton scored for Vegas and Laurent Brossoit stopped 21 shots.