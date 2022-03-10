Michigan State nearly blows 20-point lead, holds off Terps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Max Christie scored 16 points, Gabe Brown added 13 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead before holding off No. 10 seed Maryland 76-72 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Michigan State had a 20-point lead with 13:04 remaining after opening the second half on a 12-3 run. But the Spartans really struggled taking care of the ball late against Maryland’s full-court pressure. Michigan State turned it over 11 times in the second half — seven in the final 2:26. Maryland was led by Fatts Russell with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.