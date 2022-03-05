No. 1 Gamecocks beat Ole Miss going for SEC women’s 3-peat

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston posted her 23rd consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina beat Mississippi 61-51 in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament semifinals. The Gamecocks won their 17th straight to reach their seventh tournament championship game in eight seasons. They will play seventh-seeded Kentucky on Sunday. Ole Miss (23-8) tried to rally and got within 58-50 on Shakira Austin’s three-point play with 1:40 left. That was the last bucket the Rebels would make as South Carolina sealed the win.