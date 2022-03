WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time Olympic women’s shot put champion Valerie Adams has announced her retirement at the age of 37. Adams also won Olympic silver and bronze medals and was a four-time world champion, a four-time world indoor champion and three-time Commonwealth Games champion. One of 18 children of a Tonga-born mother and England-born father, Adams is a sister of the Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Steven Adams.