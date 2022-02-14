DeBrincat’s 28th goal snaps tie in 3rd, Blackhawks down Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored his 28th goal midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 to break a 1-all tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for the Blackhawks, who have won twice in their last six games. Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, and Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced. Winnipeg was 2-0-1 in its previous three games.