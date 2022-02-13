Liverpool keeps City in view; Newcastle clear of bottom 3

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool has kept in touch with Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating last-place Burnley 1-0 away. The gap is back down to nine points and second-place Liverpool has a game in hand. Fabinho scored the winning goal. Newcastle moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa thanks to Kieran Trippier’s second goal from a free kick this week. Wolverhampton was the big winner in the race to finish in the top four. A 2-0 win at Tottenham lifted Wolves above its beaten opponent into seventh place and four points off fourth-place West Ham. West Ham drew 2-2 at Leicester.