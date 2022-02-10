No. 23 North Carolina women hold off Pittsburgh 64-54

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 17 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 points and 12 rebounds and No. 23 North Carolina beat Pittsburgh 64-54. North Carolina led by 22 points before Pitt battled back by closing the third quarter on a 5-0 run and scoring the opening 10 points of the fourth to get within 51-44. But the Tar Heels had an answer after each Pitt make the rest of the way to hold at least a seven-point lead. Eva Hodgson added 14 points, with 3-for-3 shooting from distance, for North Carolina. Jayla Everett made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Pittsburgh.