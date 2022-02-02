Pope hails Paralympians, refugee athletes in Olympic message

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is paying tribute to Paralympians and refugee athletes competing in the Beijing Olympics. He’s offering his best wishes for a successful Winter Games and for sports to “make a more fraternal world.” Francis made the comments Wednesday during his weekly general audience Wednesday. He said sports can create “bridges of friendship and solidarity” and that the “true gold medal” is one of solidarity among people of different nations, cultures and faiths. Francis is a lifelong soccer fan who has long preached about the benefit of sports, particularly for young people.