US women’s hockey once again led by a shining Knight

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Hilary Knight is preparing to compete in her fourth Winter Games and help the U.S. women’s hockey team defend its Olympic title. There is no telling when the 32-year-old player and face of the team is going to slow down. Knight was drawn the sport by Cammi Granato, who captained the U.S. team which won gold at the 1998 Nagano Games. The two first met in the 1990s when an 8-year-old Knight attended Granato’s girls hockey camp in Chicago. Granato sees her own connection to Knight in how she is inspiring the next generation of girls to play hockey.