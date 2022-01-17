Beijing to offer Olympic tickets to ‘selected’ spectators

BEIJING (AP) — Organizers of the Beijing Olympics say they will only offer event tickets to “selected” spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events and had not offered tickets to the general public. The announcement posted on the organizing committee’s website confirmed expectations that the Winter Games would have few onlookers. China has largely avoided major virus outbreaks with a regimen of lockdowns, mass testing for COVID-19 and travel restrictions. But it continues to fight surges in several cities.