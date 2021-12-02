New report shows college athletes still improving grad rates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New graduation numbers continue to show college athletes are graduating at higher rates than overall students. The NCAA’s annual Graduation Success Rate shows 89% of athletes who enrolled between 2011-12 and 2014-15 earned diplomas compared with 68% in the federal rate of all students. The single-year calculation of 90% matched last year’s record high. The federal numbers do not include students who earn diplomas at a different school than the one where they first enrolled.