Dangerous winds prompt fire weather warnings

SATURDAY: Temperatures in the 60s and 70s for afternoon and early evening. Winds are slightly weaker than Friday, with 20-30 MPH gusts across the San Luis Valley and Eastern Plains. A Red Flag Warning has been reissued for the San Luis Valley, and a fire weather watch is in place across the Southeastern Plains. Meanwhile showers will pop up across our higher elevation areas through the evening.

SUNDAY: Winds ramp up even higher, with gusts 60+ MPH! These are damaging winds and could cause downed trees and power lines. Temperatures warm around 10 degrees higher than Saturday, but those strong winds will likely make for an unpleasant day outside. A higher chance for consistent rain and possibly some snow is confined to the mountains (especially along the continental divide and western slope), although we could see a few showers across I-25 and the plains.