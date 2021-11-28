Ludwig wins odd World Cup luge race on a warm day in Russia

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Johannes Ludwig of Germany handled unseasonably warm conditions and won his second consecutive men’s World Cup luge race of the season Sunday. Felix Loch of Germany was second, and Roman Repilov of Russia was third. Temperatures were in the mid-50s at race time and the ice quality deteriorated throughout the day, getting softer and slower with each passing sled. The longer that sliders had to wait for their run, the worse the track was. Tucker West led the U.S. with a 17th-place finish.