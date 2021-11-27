Mikulasikova, No. 21 Ohio St. women beat Cincinnati 86-50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Jacy Sheldon had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Cincinnati 86-50. The Buckeyes scored the first nine points and closed the first quarter with a 12-0 run that made it 33-12 when, after a Bearcats turnover, Tanaya Beacham threw a baseball pass from the block to Sheldon for a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer. Ohio State is 22-4 all-time against Cincinnati and has won six straight in the series, led by at least 20 throughout the second half. Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats with 16 and Akira Levy scored 11.