Women’s pro volleyball league returning to Dallas in 2022

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. Olympic champion Jordan Larson is among the players expected to return to Dallas for the second year of a unique player-controlled pro volleyball league in 2022. Athletes Unlimited says the league’s five-week season will start in March at Fair Park Coliseum, near downtown Dallas. Last year’s debut was moved there from Nashville, Tennessee, because of the pandemic. Spectators will be allowed after the pandemic prevented them from attending during the first season. Sheilla Castro of Brazil also is among the returning players.