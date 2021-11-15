Miles, Miller lead TCU to rout of Southern Mississippi

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles scored 20 points, Emanuel Miller had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and TCU rolled past Southern Mississippi 83-51. Micah Peavy had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Horned Frogs. Miles added six assists. It was Miller’s second consecutive game with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The junior transfer from Texas A&M now has 10 career double-doubles. Tae Hardy scored 18 points and Isaih Moore had 11 for the Golden Eagles.