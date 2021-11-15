Herro scores 26, short-handed Heat top Thunder 103-90

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90. Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and Kyle Lowry added 11 points and 11 assists for the Heat. Miami played without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo because of injuries. Lu Dort scored 20 points and rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a season-low 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting.