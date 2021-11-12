US high jumper to get 2012 Olympic gold from Russian doper

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases. Kynard’s leap of 2.33 meters placed second in London behind Ivan Ukhov. The Russian was proven years later to have taken part in the country’s state-backed steroid doping program. Ukhov was banned for four years in 2019 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The IOC also reallocated the bronze in women’s high jump at London from a Russian. Svetlana Shkolina was disqualified and Spain’s Ruth Beitia gets the bronze.