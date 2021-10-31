USC WR Drake London out for season with broken ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle. The injury likely ends the collegiate career of one of the nation’s top wideouts this season. London was hurt when he was tackled by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line late in the first half to score in the Trojans’ victory over Arizona on Saturday night. He had with nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs before he was taken off the Coliseum field on a cart, and he returned to the USC sideline to watch the second half.