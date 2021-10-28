Real Sociedad regains sole possession of lead in Spain

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad has broken the four-way tie at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo. Alexander Isak and Aritz Elustondo scored second-half goals to put the Basque Country club back in sole possession of the lead after 11 matches. It is three points ahead of Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis. The win extended Sociedad’s unbeaten run to 10 straight league matches. Sociedad hasn’t lost in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions. Celta Vigo has lost five of its six matches at home this season.