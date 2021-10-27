Newcastle fan who collapsed at EPL match leaves hospital

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Newcastle fan who collapsed in the stands during the team’s Premier League match against Tottenham has been discharged from the hospital. The match at St. James’ Park on Oct. 17 was suspended for 20 minutes when Alan Smith suffered a cardiac arrest. Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon alerted the referee to the medical emergency while teammate Eric Dier sprinted to the touchline medics to indicate a defibrillator was required. A doctor who was in the crowd performed chest compressions before paramedics arrived. Newcastle says Smith required four stents to be inserted to aid his recovery. He will spend the next two-to-four weeks building up his strength at home.