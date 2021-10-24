Said scores 2 as Lens beats Metz 4-1 ahead of Marseille-PSG

PARIS (AP) — Winger Wesley Said grabbed a first-half brace as Lens beat Metz 4-1 in the French league. Ignatius Ganago and Przemyslaw Frankowski also scored for second-place Lens. Lens trails leader Paris Saint-Germain by six points ahead of PSG’s visit to Marseille in the biggest match in French football later Sunday. Lionel Messi will experience his first “Classique” of French soccer when the bitter rivals meet at the Velodrome Stadium. Nice beat Lyon 3-2 and is third in the standings.