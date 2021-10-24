Ivy League says officiating mistake cost Harvard OT victory

PRINCETON, N.J.

The Ivy League says officials were wrong to wipe out what would have been a game-winning 2-point play in overtime by Harvard after a replay review awarded Princeton a timeout. Princeton won 18-16 in five overtime periods Saturday. After Jack Smith hit Kim Wimberly with a pass to convert the 2-point play in the third overtime period, replay officials ordered a review to see if Princeton coach Bob Surace called timeout before the snap. They ruled he did and replayed the down. The Ivy League says officials made a procedural error because a timeout can only be awarded by on-field officials before the ball is snapped. It is not a reviewable situation.