Japan beats Australia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup. Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B. The Aussies are in first place in the group with nine points. Ao Tanaka gave Japan an early lead at Saitama Stadium but Ajdin Hrustic equalized for Australia in the 70th minute. Only the top two teams from each of the two six-team groups will automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.