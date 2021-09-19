Late turnovers send Chiefs to 1st September loss in 5 years

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have lost in September for the first time in five years. Patrick Mahomes was intercepted late in the third quarter, one of two turnovers by the Chiefs that led to a 36-35 loss to Baltimore. It was Kansas City’s first September defeat since Sept. 18, 2016. The Chiefs had won 15 in a row in the month since then. Mahomes was 11-0 as a starter in September with 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions. He threw for three more TDs on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough.