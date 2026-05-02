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CSU Pueblo softball wins two against No. 3 Colorado Christian; baseball defeats rivals UCCS on senior day

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Published 10:51 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--

CSU Pueblo softball won two of four against top-ranked Colorado Christian in the final series of the season before the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament May 7-9.

Meanwhile, baseball split their four game series against rivals UC Colorado Springs. Both teams will be in the RMAC tournament May 6-9.

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Dylan Foreman

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