CSU-Pueblo coach Philip Vigil channels “50 First Dates”

CSU-Pueblo head coach Philip Vigil wants his players to focus on one play at a time against Western Colorado.

The Thunderwolves coach got creative by citing the movie "50 First Dates" to help reach his team.

"If you haven't seen it, it's about a young lady who has a brain injury where she she's living the same day over and over and over again," coach Vigil said on Thursday. "And in the in the movie, there's a character whose name is Ten Second Tom, and he can't remember anything outside of 10 seconds. And I challenged our team this week and was like, 'Can we be that guy? Can we play 10 seconds at a time?'"

CSU-Pueblo faces Western Colorado on Saturday.