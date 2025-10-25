Titans of flag football: TCA wins state

A year ago, the TCA Titans lost to Mountain View in the state championship game.

One year later, the Titans returned the favor.

TCA roared to a 34-0 win over Mountain View to claim the 4A crown.

"Oh, it's so satisfying." said Ryann Ferguson, who had two touchdowns in the win. "I think that that was maybe our main drive was that, hey, maybe we can turn this around. Maybe this is our moment to, like, kind of shift things, because me personally, and I know the starting lineup, we thought about that game every single day up until now. So I'm just like, so happy it got to switch."

Brooklyn Blair had three interceptions, the first of which she ran back for a touchdown. She was also thrilled after the game. "It's really awesome. I think, especially from the sting of last year, it's really a big deal that we made it this year and that we were willing to just come back and win it."

"It feels so good," quarterback Whitney Meister (who had 4 total touchdowns) said after the game. "This team wanted it all year. We worked all year for this moment. So to finally be here and to get the win and beat them more than the way they beat us last year feel so good."