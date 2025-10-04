Skip to Content
Mesa Ridge vs Widefield

Published 10:53 PM

Mesa Ridge knocked off rival Widefield, 41-0, in week 6.

Mesa Ridge improves to 2-4 this season.

Widefield falls to 2-4.

