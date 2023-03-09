With the win, ECA improves to 21-3.

Evangelical Christian knocked off Crowley County, 53-48, to advance to the final-4 in class 2A.

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

