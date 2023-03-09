ECA edges Crowley County, advances to final-4
Evangelical Christian knocked off Crowley County, 53-48, to advance to the final-4 in class 2A.
With the win, ECA improves to 21-3.
Evangelical Christian knocked off Crowley County, 53-48, to advance to the final-4 in class 2A.
With the win, ECA improves to 21-3.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.