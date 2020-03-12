NHL pauses season due to coronavirus

Sports

The National Hockey League announced Thursday that its 2019-2020 season would be "paused" due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, COVID-19.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the decision was made to pause the season after the National Basketball Association said it was suspending the rest of its season after a player was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bettman made the call because many NHL teams share facilities with NBA teams.

"Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy,” Bettman said in a statement.

The Colorado Avalanche's season currently tallies 42 wins with 20 losses and 8 ties, with the most recent win coming Wednesday against the New York Rangers. The Avalanche is sitting at 2nd place in the Western Conference.