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Dylan Foreman

KRDO
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New
Published 9:30 AM

Before starting at KRDO13, Dylan Foreman moved all around the western part of the country. Growing up in Bellevue, WA, he went east and took his first job at KRTV in Great Falls, MT, where he learned the ropes as a sports multimedia journalist.

Next, he went west to the central coast of California, where he became sports director at KSBY in San Luis Obispo, where he did sports for almost a year before transitioning to the news side as a reporter and fill-in anchor for another 2 ½ years.

His time in news taught him a lot, but he is elated to be back covering sports in Colorado Springs.

In his free time, he loves adventuring with his fiancée, playing golf and pickup basketball, and finding a great place to get the crowd going for some karaoke.

He hopes the Seattle SuperSonics return and is enjoying the high of the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl victory.

He'd love to interact with as many people from the community as possible, so don't hesitate to reach out!

Article Topic Follows: sports-team

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