Heart Scans: Get a Jump on Heart Health
Do you know everything your heart can tell you about optimum health? A CT Heart Screen can detect calcium in your arteries, an early indicator of coronary heart disease.
In 2017, coronary heart disease (CHD), sometimes called coronary artery disease or atherosclerotic heart disease, killed 610,000 Americans. CHD is the leading cause of death in America, although the disease is 80 percent preventable through diet and exercise.
According to Dr Curtis Hamburg, M.S. FACC, a cardiologist with Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute and a member of Baptist Health Quality Network, almost everyone with atherosclerosis has some calcium buildup. Since atherosclerosis is the predominant cause of heart attacks and strokes, calcium buildup in your coronary arteries could be a warning of future cardiovascular event.
Patients with a family history of heart disease—which is defined by having a father or a brother who were given a diagnosis of heart disease before age 55 or a mother or sister before age 65—are candidates for a CT Heart Screen.
The technology uses x-rays that use a form of tomography--cross sectional images--to present detailed pictures of the heart. The images enable radiologists to see calcified plaque deposits in the arteries of the heart. The procedure only takes about 15 minutes to complete.
Early diagnosis of CHD is crucial. Patients can then begin making lifestyle changes and take medication to lower their cholesterol and manage their symptoms. A heart scan can be the first step to taking control of your health--and living your best life.
PENRAD Imaging has been a leading provider of medical imaging in the Colorado Springs area for more than 30 years. CT Heart Screens are available at four of their convenient locations. Call 785-9000 or request a call to schedule an appointment today.
HEALTHY TIPS FROM PENRAD IMAGING: