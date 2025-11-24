Skip to Content
Scott Mills is the afternoon news anchor and producer for the weekday afternoon news program on KRDO News Radio. A Colorado native, Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in Media Communications from Colorado State University Pueblo. During his time at CSU Pueblo, he spent three years with the student-run radio station, The Revolution 89.5 FM, where he discovered and cultivated his passion for sports broadcasting.

Scott hosted his own weekday sports talk show, contributed to numerous remote broadcasts throughout the Pueblo community, and served as a play-by-play announcer for CSU Pueblo athletics. He also reported for the university’s student-run newspaper, covering collegiate and local high school sports.

In addition to his on-air work, Scott strengthened his production and editing abilities through several major projects, including the development and launch of a sports talk show for his senior capstone.

Committed to continual growth, Scott aims to expand his skill set and further refine his craft by delivering accurate, timely, and engaging afternoon news to the Southern Colorado community—always with a relatable and trustworthy on-air presence.

