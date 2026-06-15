Kim Archuletta

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I bring a unique combination of public service, financial management, and proven leadership to the Treasurer’s Office. Before being elected, I worked in banking, sales, public education, and the private sector, giving me a well-rounded understanding of both fiscal responsibility and customer service. Since taking office, I have delivered on the promises I made to voters by bringing the office into the 21st century, increasing transparency, improving efficiency, and ensuring taxpayer dollars are managed responsibly. I have implemented new payment options, modernized outdated systems, improved investment practices, and expanded public education efforts so residents better understand how their tax dollars are collected and distributed. Most importantly, I understand that this office exists to serve the people. Every decision I make is guided by transparency, accountability, and stewardship of public funds.

What are your top policy priorities?

The County Treasurer does not create tax policy. My responsibility is to administer and enforce Colorado law as established by the legislature.

That said, I remain actively engaged in the legislative process as a member of the Legislative Committee for the Colorado County Treasurers and Public Trustees Association (CCTPTA). In that role, I work alongside treasurers from across the state to review proposed legislation, provide feedback on how bills may impact county operations and taxpayers, and advocate for practical solutions that are fiscally responsible and operationally feasible.

My priorities for the office are:

Maintaining financial stability and strong stewardship of taxpayer funds.

Continuing to improve customer service and accessibility for residents.

Ensuring transparency through public education and regular communication. Specifically, my weekly Property Tax Tuesday videos and annual seminars.

Protecting the technological improvements and efficiencies that have been implemented over the past term.

Managing county funds prudently to maximize returns while maintaining safety and liquidity. Specifically, all taxpayer dollars are always earning interest. I make our money work for us at all times.

My focus or role is not on creating policy, but on executing the duties of the office professionally, efficiently, and in full compliance with state statute.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that is often overlooked is the importance of operational stability in the Treasurer’s Office. While much attention is given to property tax bills, most people don’t realize the significant work happening behind the scenes to collect, invest, safeguard, and distribute millions of dollars on behalf of taxpayers and local governments. The Treasurer’s Office serves as the county’s banker, and even small disruptions can have significant impacts on schools, fire districts, municipalities, and other public services that rely on timely distributions. My approach is to continue investing in modern systems, strong internal controls, staff development, and transparent communication. Stability may not always make headlines, but it is essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring government functions effectively for everyone.

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