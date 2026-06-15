Mary Vieth

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My background is built around service, accountability, and working in environments where details matter.

Throughout my career, I have worked in healthcare, education, and aviation—fields where people depend on accuracy, communication, and getting things right the first time. As a licensed practical nurse, I learned that trust is earned through competence and responsiveness. In education, I worked with families and saw firsthand how accessibility and communication affect everyday lives. In aviation, I worked in environments where quality control, verification, and accountability are non-negotiable.

Those experiences directly connect to the responsibilities of the Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

I recognize that improvements have been made in recent years and some residents have had positive experiences. But leadership is not measured by announcements or technology alone—it is measured by whether service actually improves for all residents.

My experience has taught me to focus on outcomes: preventing errors before they happen, building systems that work consistently, communicating clearly when issues arise, and making sure public services are reliable and accessible.

I’m running because I believe Pueblo County deserves leadership that gets the fundamentals right and delivers measurable improvements people can actually feel in their daily lives.

What are your top policy priorities?

My priorities are centered on improving service, strengthening public trust, and being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars across all three divisions of the Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

First, I want to improve customer service and efficiency in Motor Vehicle operations by reducing wait times, improving communication, and making services even more accessible and dependable for all residents across Pueblo County.

Second, I want to strengthen election administration through stronger quality controls, clear processes, and transparency so elections remain secure, accurate, efficient, and trusted. Several measures have been implemented to increase security and transparency – however, having real-time video monitoring of the ballot counting process, a new dedicated elections website and the addition of video surveillance on ballot drop boxes do nothing to address or fix the main problems we’ve seen because ballots should never go out wrong, voter lists should never be inaccurate and taxpayers should never be paying to fix preventable mistakes.

Third, I want to improve access to public records and increase efficiency by focusing on optimizing usability of the new technology, enhance and improve staff training that can be easily implemented, and establish systems that actually reduce delays and improve the resident experience.

I recognize that investments have been made in technology and modernization efforts. Those improvements can be valuable—but technology alone is not a success if residents are still experiencing delays, preventable errors, inconsistent communication, or difficulty accessing services.

Pueblo County is facing significant budget challenges, and every expenditure should be evaluated based on necessity, measurable outcomes, and whether it delivers meaningful value to taxpayers. My focus will be on spending that improves operations and outcomes—not simply creating projects that look good on paper.

My goal is simple: deliver better service, improve accountability, and ensure taxpayers receive real value from every dollar invested.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue I believe is being overlooked in this race is the difference between activity and performance.

I’m glad when residents share positive experiences, and I believe improvements should be acknowledged. But elected leadership should ultimately be evaluated on whether services consistently work better for the public—not whether we can point to individual accomplishments or announcements in an election year.

Too often, public discussion focuses on visible initiatives, technology rollouts, or celebrating completion of routine administrative responsibilities rather than asking a harder question: are residents seeing shorter wait times, fewer preventable errors, better communication, and more reliable service?

Basic operational responsibilities—accurate records, inventory controls, responsive customer service, consistent office availability, and efficient processes—are important. But those should be expected standards of government operations, not the final measure of success.

My approach would be to focus on outcomes residents actually experience: reducing friction in everyday interactions, improving staff support and training, increasing accountability, communicating openly when issues occur, and measuring success by service improvements—not headlines.

Pueblo County deserves leadership that raises expectations, communicates honestly about progress, and focuses on results that improve people’s daily experience with government. This campaign is about the people of Pueblo County. It’s about voters who deserve confidence in their ballot, individuals and families who can’t afford wasted hours, and a government that does its job—and does it right. We’ve seen what happens when details are missed and when accountability is lacking. Now it’s time to fix it.

Thank you again for the opportunity to participate in your candidate coverage. Please let me know if you need any additional information.

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