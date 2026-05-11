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Supreme Court briefly extends telehealth and mail access for mifepristone as deliberations continue

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Published 1:43 PM

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday extended a short-term order that will allow women to continue to access the abortion pill mifepristone through telehealth visits while the justices deliberate over a high-profile emergency appeal.

Justice Samuel Alito issued a temporary order last week that allowed widespread access to the drug while it considered the case. That “administrative” order had been set to expire Monday evening. The new order extends that stay until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

The order keeps on hold a May 1 decision from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals that had abruptly required women to obtain the drug through in-person visits.

Alito, a conservative, handles emergency appeals rising from the 5th Circuit.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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