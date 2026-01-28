FBI searching Fulton County elections office as it investigates alleged voter fraud



CNN

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI is serving a warrant Wednesday at an elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, as it probes alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the search is related to an effort by the Justice Department to seize election records and search of alleged voter fraud in the county, including Atlanta, which has long been a centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The Justice Department previously sued Fulton County officials to force them to hand over records related to the 2020 election. A judge has not ruled in the case yet.

A review by the DOJ in Trump’s first term did not find evidence to support allegations of widespread fraud that could have changed the result of last month’s presidential election.

FBI Atlanta declined to give additional information, saying that “our investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.