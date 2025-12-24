Trump tells 10-year-old child he made sure ‘a bad Santa’ is not ‘infiltrating’ the US



(CNN) — The phone rings. Would your 10-year-old like to speak with the president? He’s tracking Santa Claus from his living room in Palm Beach.

“Santa is a very good person,” President Donald Trump, in a suit and gold tie, tells Jasper in Tulsa. “We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. So we found out that Santa is good. Santa loves you. Santa loves Oklahoma, like I do. You know Oklahoma was very good to me in the election. So I love Oklahoma. Don’t ever leave Oklahoma, okay?”

Okay, Jasper says.

Next one, general.

Trump is speaking to children whose calls to NORAD to track Santa have been patched through to Mar-a-Lago. It’s a presidential tradition.

“I figure you should hear all of this,” he tells his audience of reporters, who are watching from beside the Venetian silk panels and Romanesque columns at Trump’s gilded Florida resort. His speakerphone is on, but his wife’s is not.

“She’s very focused. The first lady’s very focused,” he said, peering around the Christmas tree to where Melania Trump is sitting, receiver to ear.

She doesn’t look up.

“I think it’s best if they go to sleep,” the first lady says into her receiver, with her back to the president. “And then Santa will arrive to your house.”

“She’s able to focus totally without listening to this,” the president says. “At least you know what’s happening.”

An 8-year-old in North Carolina is next.

“You sound so beautiful and cute! You sound so smart,” the president tells Savannah, who is wondering: “Will Santa ever get mad if we don’t leave him out any cookies?”

“He won’t get mad,” Trump replies, after asking Savannah to repeat her question. “But I think he’ll be very disappointed. You know, Santa, he tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side. You know what cherubic means? A little on the heavy side.”

Another glance over to the first lady, engrossed in conversation.

“This way you can hear what’s going on. I think it’s a little bit better,” he says, pointing to his speakerphone. “One-sided calls are never good, but they’re less much less dangerous.”

The military is tracking Santa over Sweden, the general informs Trump.

“So Santa’s got quite a trip to get to your part of the world,” he tells Amelia in Kansas. “Five hours from now, Santa will be coming down your chimney.”

Amelia is worried about coal in her stocking.

“You mean clean, beautiful coal?” Trump asks. “I had to do that, I’m sorry.”

Next one, general. The line is quiet.

“You like the room everybody? No ceiling height problem,” the president says to fill the silence, glancing up toward the gold-leaf coffering. “Hey general?”

A five-year-old in Pennsylvania is standing by.

“Pennsylvania is great. We won Pennsylvania actually, three times, but we won Pennsylvania. We won it in a landslide. So I love Pennsylvania,” Trump declares.

Santa is now above Copenhagen.

“Could do this all day long,” the president proclaims. “We have to get back to China, Russia, Ukraine. We have to get back to other things, but this, you could do this all day long. Okay, general, we’re ready.”

Melania Trump has hung up her phone.

“How are you doing, first lady?” the president asks from across the room.

“I’m waiting for a phone call,” she replies.

