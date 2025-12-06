National Park Service overhauls free admission days to include Trump’s birthday

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — National park visitors will receive free admission on President Donald Trump’s birthday next year, but will have to pay a regular fee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, after the National Park Service overhauled its free admission calendar.

Admission fees have been waived on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for years, including throughout Trump’s first administration. Juneteenth was added as an entrance fee free day in 2024.

The changes come as Trump has made eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts a centerpiece of his administration. Earlier this year, on Juneteenth — the oldest regular US celebration of the end of slavery — the president criticized the number of “non-working holidays” in the United States, which he claimed “is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS.”

Along with Trump’s birthday — which is on June 14 and also marks Flag Day — the 2026 calendar for waived admission days also adds Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, three days for July 4 weekend, the 110th birthday of NPS on August 25, Constitution Day on September 17 and former President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on October 27. Roosevelt is considered to be “the conservationist president,” and made several contributions to the National Park System, including doubling the number of sites during his presidency, according to the NPS website.

The calendar also removes first day of National Park Week, the Bureau of Land Management’s birthday, Great American Outdoors Day, National Public Lands Day and the first Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week.

Visitors will continue to enjoy free admission on Veterans Day.

The free admission will only apply to US residents, as the Department of Interior recently unveiled an “America-first” fee system that would require international tourists to pay the standard fee, along with $100 extra per person at 11 of the most visited national parks, starting January 1, 2026. The annual pass will cost non-US residents $250, more than triple the standard $80 which US residents will continue to pay.

CNN’s Alejandra Jaramillo and Yahya Salem contributed to this report.

