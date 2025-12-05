Accused DC pipe bomber told FBI he believed the 2020 election was stolen, sources say



By Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz, Casey Gannon, Devan Cole, Austin Culpepper, CNN

(CNN) — During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Brian Cole Jr. spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said. Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI had interviewed the suspect at length, but didn’t elaborate.

The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

Appearing on ABC News, DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Friday that Cole was disappointed in “both sides of the system.”

“He was disappointed in various aspects of the election, but this guy was an equal opportunity bomber,” she said. “He put a bomb outside the Republican National Committee and the Democrat National Committee. He was disappointed to a great deal in the system – both sides of the system.”

“And for me as a prosecutor, my job is to prove what his intent was in placing those pipe bombs and what he intended to do and what we can prove and we can prove that,” Pirro told ABC’s Pierre Thomas.

The FBI arrested Cole, 30, at home, where he lives with his parents, on Thursday. He was brought before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya Friday afternoon for his first court appearance. He was wearing a tan jumpsuit and glasses as the judge read him his rights.

Six members of Cole’s family came to the hearing, and were visibly emotional, even standing up at various points. After the hearing concluded, they shouted to Cole.

“We love you Brian,” they said. “We’re here for you baby.”

The judge set a detention hearing for December 15, where prosecutors will seek for Cole to be detained ahead of his trial.

“Mr. Cole, the next step in your case is you’re going to come back to court for your detention hearing,” the judge said.

Cole is charged with unlawful transportation of an explosive device in interstate commerce with the intent to kill, injure, or intimidate. He’s also charged with malicious destruction or attempt of malicious destruction, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He did not enter a plea at the hearing.

Cole allegedly placed the bombs the night of January 5, 2021. The discovery of the bombs diverted law enforcement from the violence at the Capitol the next day as rioters supporting President Donald Trump disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Much of the grainy surveillance footage from the day showed the alleged suspect in a hoodie, face mask and gloves, making it difficult to identify them. The FBI was offering a $500,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Investigators have also said that the bombs were not detected until 15 hours after they were placed, giving the suspect time to flee the scene.

The FBI has previously said that the bombs were capable of harming anyone near them if they exploded. Then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came within 20 feet of the bomb that had been placed outside of the DNC.

The bureau believes the man compiled bomb-making supplies for months before leaving the devices outside of the political offices.

Pirro described in her interview with ABC what she felt was a breakthrough in the case.

“In my mind, they were on the right path when it was clear that the cell phone was pinging in the exact locations where we had the video of the suspect walking along the area,” she said. “Everywhere he walked, his cell phone was pinging at the cell tower. So it is unmistakable that he was the guy who was walking along and placing those items.”

CNN has attempted to reach Coles’ lawyer for comment.

This story was updated with additional reporting from court.

