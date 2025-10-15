Trump hosts White House dinner for ballroom donors

By Kit Maher, Kristen Holmes, Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump hosted several high-dollar donors and investors for a “Legacy Dinner” in recognition of their support for his $200 million ballroom project at the White House on Wednesday night.

Construction on the 90,000-square-foot ballroom began in September, a project that Trump said would allow space for “tens of thousands” of people during the course of a year.

“The American presidents need to be able to showcase our country,” Trump said, calling the project a “really historic effort.”

Representatives from Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Tether and Palantir were among those who attended the dinner in the East Room, according to a White House official, with several of the companies represented having business with or before the federal government.

Also spotted at the dinner, which was partially open to press, were co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss; NewsMax anchor Greta Van Susteren; and former Republican National Committee chair and former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Though officials previously described the event as a fundraiser for the ballroom and other beautification projects, a White House official said Wednesday night that it was a “thank you” dinner. Trump noted in remarks how the ballroom project is now fully funded.

“You’ve been so generous in your contributions. Very substantial money, fully financed. It’s fully taken care of now,” he said.

The president often used a proverbial “they” to describe those he says want this new ballroom at the White House.

“For all those years, they wanted it, and now they’re going to get it, and because of you, they’re going to get it — and me too. We’re all in this together,” Trump said, delivering remarks to the attendees at a podium standing next to renderings of his vision for yet another project for DC: an “Independence Arch” to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Trump also described some of his own reasoning for the new space — to avoid situations where he’s hosting prominent world leaders for dinner under a temporary tent on the South Lawn with the risk of rain.

“It wasn’t pretty when you’re sitting down having dinner, talking about, ‘Hello, President Xi, and how have you been? And hello Emmanuel from France,’ and all the different people that we’ve had here, and you’ve got about four inches of water, literally, it’s going over your shoes, and you’re trying to pretend that it’s not happening,” Trump said.

“We really need it. The United States is the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, and American presidents need to be able to host events at the White House that reflect the demands of the time, and that can … carry out the prestige of what we’re all doing,” the president added.

Recalling the “brutal process” of getting projects approved as a New York real estate developer, Trump said the process is a lot easier now that he’s president.

“So over here, I said, ‘How long will it take me?’” Trump said. “‘Sir, this is the White House. You’re the president of the United States. You can do anything you want.’ So, with that came great responsibility, and we did something that was really appropriate to the White House,” he said, noting that any changes will be “in keeping” with the White House architecture.

Taking questions in August from the roof of the White House, Trump told reporters, “Anything I do is financed by me.”

But Trump thanked those in the room for their considerable contributions, adding that they would likely be first to visit the ballroom.

Current renderings for the space with gold and crystal chandeliers, gilded Corinthian columns, a coffered ceiling with gold inlays, gold floor lamps and a checkered marble floor.

Trump also said that he has been haggling contractors, including for the excavation, for lower prices and several donations are being made for its construction.

“So many different people are donating services, and they’re donating products to the ballroom. It’s amazing. If we keep going like this, I may be able to build it for nothing, you know, we’ll get it built for nothing,” Trump said. “We’re going to come in under budget.”

The ballroom expansion marks the president’s latest endeavor to apply his aesthetic vision to the White House – already this year he has paved over the White House Rose Garden, decorating it to mirror his Mar-a-Lago patio, and he has adorned the Oval Office, Cabinet Room, and West Colonnade with gilded features.

