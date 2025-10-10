Conservative influencer Benny Johnson accuses Democratic Party of violence as Pam Bondi announces arrest in his death threat

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A conservative influencer railed against the Democratic Party for having “mainstreamed violence as a political tool” during a Justice Department press conference where Attorney General Pam Bondi discussed a death threat against him.

At the event in Florida, Content creator Benny Johnson said he received a graphic letter threatening the lives of him and his family members — a threat he attributed to Democratic politicians calling for violence against conservatives and Christians.

“We must understand the battle we are fighting, good versus evil, darkness versus light, and good must conquer evil,” Johnson said referring to political violence he attributed to democrats. “Do not make peace with evil.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who stood alongside Johnson at the press conference, announced that a George Russell Isbell, Jr., who she says sent the letter to Johnson’s family, has been charged with a federal crime.

The criminal complaint against Isbell Jr. included a photo of the letter prosecutors say he sent to Johnson. The letter refers to Johnson as “Charlie Kirk Jr.” and accused he and his “fellow WHITE MAGA podcasters” of being racists and pedophiles. The author of the insult-filled letter said that Johnson should be “exterminated” and that they are “hoping the American flag strangles the life out of you.”

“Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope” the letter says. “Planning any public engagements?”

CNN could not immediately identify a lawyer for Isbell, Jr., who was arrested on Oct. 7 in San Diego.

Bondi used the press conference to decry political violence and highlight crimes committed against Democratic and Republican figures, including Kirk and Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated in a shooting at her home in June.

Johnson’s comments come as the administration launches a campaign against Antifa, a group it says is an existential threat that wants to violently challenge the federal government and Trump’s supporters.

Last month, Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. And in a meeting at the White House Wednesday, he and top administration officials including Bondi vowed to use the full weight of the federal government to bring down Antifa — comparing it to major gangs and drug cartels.

Antifa is more of an ideology than an organized national group, as CNN has previously reported. The name is loosely applied to factions of black-clad leftists or anarchists who show up at protests opposing the police or the government, but has also been used by several on the right, including Trump, as a sort of catch-all reference to any type of left-wing protest activity.

Unlike militant far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, Antifa has never had a leader, nor is there a hierarchy or a command structure.

Bondi called the man arrested for threatening Johnson a “left wing radical,” and vowed to find “any other person” who threatens violence against political figures.

“If anyone is sending a threatening communication through the mail like they did to Benny Johnson, we’re going to find them and we’re going to prosecute them,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.