Texas House set to reconvene as redistricting standoff enters its second week

(CNN) — Members of the Texas House of Representatives will attempt once again to meet a quorum Monday, more than a week into a standoff after Democrats left the state to block a GOP-led redistricting effort.

The state House failed to reach a quorum each time it met last week, escalating a burgeoning gerrymandering arms race that began when President Donald Trump pushed Texas Republicans to redraw districts. The effort, which would produce as many as five more US House seats for Republicans, could cushion the GOP against losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

House Democrats still face a decision about how long to stay out of Texas without a clear endgame. And with just days left of the special legislative session, Republicans may not have enough time to pass the new maps, and Gov. Greg Abbott may have no other choice but to call another.

Last week, Republicans pushed on with efforts to work around the Democrats’ absence. Abbott has asked the state’s Supreme Court to declare vacant the seat of House Democratic Caucus Chairman Gene Wu, who fled to Chicago with other Democrats. Meanwhile, US Sen. John Cornyn said he has enlisted help from FBI Director Kash Patel to assist state law enforcement in tracking down the absent lawmakers.

Texas Democrats also face financial pressure to return. Absent lawmakers are subject to a fine of $500 per day, and they cannot use their campaign or official funds to cover the penalties. A Texas judge temporarily prohibited former gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s political group from fundraising to cover the lawmakers’ travel expenses last week.

Leaders of blue states have vowed to create Democratic-friendly seats in the US House in response to the GOP’s bid. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has promised a November referendum on new US House maps that could create as many as five Democratic-held seats. The proposed California maps will be released this week, according to State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

